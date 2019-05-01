Election 2019: Profile of the Australian Labor Party

Source: AAP
Published 1 May 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:50pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, Labor grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. Labor is currently being led by Bill Shorten, who is also the party's candidate for the office of prime minister in the upcoming federal elections.
Published 1 May 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:50pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
Share