SBS Punjabi

Election 2019: Profile of the Australian Labor Party

SBS Punjabi

Labor party volunteers listen to Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speak during a Labor volunteers rally at the Southern Cross Vocational College in Burwood in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:50pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS

The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, Labor grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. Labor is currently being led by Bill Shorten, who is also the party's candidate for the office of prime minister in the upcoming federal elections.

Published 1 May 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 2 May 2019 at 12:50pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
Related stories

Labor’s cheaper parent visa cheers up migrants, income threshold still a worry

Don't vote Labor which destroyed the cab industry: UAP candidate

Your chance to migrate to Australia. New skilled occupation lists announced



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?