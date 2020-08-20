Family, friends and fans pray for Sanjay Dutt's recovery as he undergoes cancer treatment

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, fondly called Sanju Baba by the film fraternity and fans alike, recently announced that he was taking a break from films for his medical treatment.





It was revealed that he was suffering from lung cancer which required urgent treatment.





Ever since, his family, friends, and fans have begun fervent prayers for his health and speedy recovery.





Wife Maanyata confirmed that the 61-year-old is suffering from stage-3 cancer and released a statement saying, "Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."





Hear about this and other stories, like the huge donation from megastar Akshay Kumar to the Prime Minister's care fund, in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





