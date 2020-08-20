SBS Punjabi

Family, friends and fans pray for Sanjay Dutt's recovery as he undergoes cancer treatment

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, now undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, now undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai Source: Twitter Sunil Tiwari

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2020 at 10:26am, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:08pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage-3 cancer for which he's undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Megastar Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister's care fund; this and much more in our weekly update from Bollywood.

Published 20 August 2020 at 10:26am, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:08pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, fondly called Sanju Baba by the film fraternity and fans alike, recently announced that he was taking a break from films for his medical treatment.

It was revealed that he was suffering from lung cancer which required urgent treatment.

Ever since, his family, friends, and fans have begun fervent prayers for his health and speedy recovery.

Wife Maanyata confirmed that the 61-year-old is suffering from stage-3 cancer and released a statement saying, "Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."

Hear about this and other stories, like the huge donation from megastar Akshay Kumar to the Prime Minister's care fund, in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Other related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Filmstars shoot 'Family' at home amidst India's coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood Gupshup: What's your dance number, 'Surma Surma' or 'Patola Nawaan Aaya'?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?