Film and TV industry resumes shooting in Mumbai, days after Maharashtra government eased COVID protocols

Behind The Scenes - Indian Pacific

Film and TV industry in Mumbai allowed to shoot till 5 pm in bio bubble. Source: SBS

Published 18 June 2021 at 11:04am
By MP Singh
Many big wigs of Bollywood have jumped in to resume the production of their films that were stalled due to the second wave of COVID-19 In India. All this and more in our weekly segment from the world of cinema and music.

After days of inactivity,  shoots of television shows, web series, and films have now resumed in Mumbai.  

While announcing the unlock plan on June 6, the state government said that the film and television industry could resume shoots with restrictions. According to the plan, shoots would only take place in a bio bubble, and no movement would be allowed outside post 5 pm.

In other big news from B-town, actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together as RAW agents in the upcoming film 'Pathan.'

And Amitabh Bachchan will resume filming of his latest movie, 'Goodbye'. 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

