Film and TV industry resumes shooting in Mumbai, days after Maharashtra government eased COVID protocols

After days of inactivity, shoots of television shows, web series, and films have now resumed in Mumbai.





While announcing the unlock plan on June 6, the state government said that the film and television industry could resume shoots with restrictions. According to the plan, shoots would only take place in a bio bubble, and no movement would be allowed outside post 5 pm.





In other big news from B-town, actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen together as RAW agents in the upcoming film 'Pathan.'





And Amitabh Bachchan will resume filming of his latest movie, 'Goodbye'.











