Film productions stalled amid rising Covid cases in Bollywood

Bollywood Gupshup

Bollywood hit by third wave of Corona. Photo courtesy: https://twitter.com/AsianetNewsSN Source: Twitter

Published 7 January 2022 at 10:28am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

With many bigwigs of Bollywood like Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Malayka, Ria Kapoor and Karan Bulan getting infected by Coronavirus, production of many upcoming Bollywood movies has been stalled.

Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali’s new name Bhai Jaan can be changed once again.

Salman Khan is appearing in a double role in the movie Bhai Jaan.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal’s biopic EKKIS is put on hold due to the latest wave of Coronavirus.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


