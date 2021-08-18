'Forget the stress with Puaada' say Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa as film hits theatres

SBS Punjabi

Puaada

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer 'Puaada' was released in theatres on 12 August. Source: Zee.com

Published 18 August 2021 at 2:34pm
By Paras Nagpal
In an exclusive chat with SBS Punjabi, lead actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa talk about their journey through the making of 'Puaada' and the challenges the filmmakers faced to release this dose of humour.

'Puaada' means 'chaos' is a high-octane family drama that revolves around an unschooled village boy, Jaggi, played by Ammy Virk and a well-educated girl Raunak played by Sonam Bajwa.

Directed by Rupinder Chahal, the family drama hit theatres on 12 August and has already garnered warm responses from audiences worldwide despite COVID-prompted restrictions in many countries, including Australia.

 Highlights:

  • 'Puaada' is Ammy Virk's and Sonam Bajwa' fourth film together
  • The film was released worldwide on 12 August and has already crossed INR 8 crore mark
  • The film also stars veteran actors Anita Devgn, Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Gurpreet Bhangu and Sukhwinder Chahal in lead roles
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the actor-turned-turned singer said the film aims to make people forget their daily stresses, especially the anxiety caused by the ongoing health crisis.

"The film has been released with a motive to reduce the stress of the audiences and to give everyone a break from the anxiety at a time when the whole world is living in so much uncertainty because of the pandemic," Mr Virk said.


Puaada
Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa starrer film 'Puaada' which means 'chaos' is the perfect dose of humour, romance and high-octane drama. Source: Twitter


Released by Zee Studios worldwide, the actors claimed that the film is packed with many punches aiming at tickling the funny bones of cinema lovers.

The film also stars veteran actors Anita Devgn, Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Gurpreet Bhangu and Sukhwinder Chahal in pivotal roles.

Talking about her journey, actress and newly-turned host Sonam Bajwa shared that they had a lot of fun while working on the film sets.

“It was all fun and laughter.

Some of the characters, particularly Jaggi’s mother Jeete and the gossip-mongering aunty in the neighbourhood, also lent the able support to spice up the comedy and dialogue delivery," she added.


Ammy and Sonam have given back to back super hit films to the Punjabi film industry, including 'Nikka Zaildar 1', 'Nikka Zaildar 2' and 'Muklawa'.

'Puaada' is their fourth film together, and the duo's on-screen chemistry is receiving the same love from the audience as their previous outings.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the interview with Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in Punjabi.

