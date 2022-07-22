'Free The Hounds': Animal activists calling for a total ban on greyhound racing amid concerns over animal welfare

Dr Shabreena Mavi who works as a volunteer with the greyhound welfare advocacy group ‘Free The Hounds’ says that the organisation aims to educate the public about the sad reality of the greyhound racing industry.





“Going for dog racing sounds like a fun experience, but we are often unaware of the fact that dogs have to go through a very rough phase to be on the racetracks and they often suffer severe and life-threatening injuries.”





“We want to create awareness about the true facts of greyhound racing, the inhuman treatment and the harsh situations that a dog faces just for the sake of entertainment,” says Dr Mavi





Dr Shabreena Mavi works as a volunteer with Perth based greyhound welfare advocacy group 'Free The Hounds'. Source: Supplied by Dr Mavi





According to the reports, hundreds of dogs either die on the racetracks or are euthanised due to catastrophic injuries.





Dr Mavi told SBS Punjabi that the intense pressure on the racetracks results in painful injuries, suffering and distress for the dogs.





“The sharp bends on a racetrack puts a lot of pressure on the legs and bones of a dog who is running on an average speed of 65 kilometers per hour which increases a chance of fracture and other injuries.”





She further added, “There are many injuries that can occur on a race track including some serious injuries that can also lead to greyhounds dying on the track or being put to death at the end of a race.”





