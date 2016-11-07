Good Samaritans who risked their lives to save others honoured by the Sikh community

Tributes were paid to Manmeet Sharma ‘Alisher’ at the Guru Nanak Sikh temple Inala, Brisbane at a Sikh community gathering.





Special thanks were made to Aguek Nyok the taxi driver who helped save the eleven passengers and Peter Buxton who grabbed a fire extinguisher and stood next to Manmeet to try to put the fire out. The community gathering praised their selfless acts that saved many lives.





At this occasion, Aguek Nyok and Peter Buxton were honoured with 1000$ cheques which they donated to Manmeet Alisher foundation set to help the victim’s family.





Punjabi community representative Manjit Boparai has provided SBS the details of the meetings held between the local community, police and other government officials.





He mentioned that at this stage they have three important notifications from Police:





"1) The attack is not related to terrorism; 2) There are no clues that attack was racial in nature; 3) There are no clues that attacker knew Manmeet prior to this incident."





‘They (Police) mentioned that this is latest at this stage but statements can be changed in case of any new findings are made. We will know the truth once the investigation is completed," said Mr Boparai.





The ceremony was attended by the Premier of Queensland Anastasia Palaszczuk, Leader of the opposition, Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and many other government officials.















