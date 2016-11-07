SBS Punjabi

Good Samaritans who risked their lives to save others honoured by the Sikh community

SBS Punjabi

Aguek Nyok and Peter Buxton

Aguek Nyok and Peter Buxton Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 3:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Brisbane's Sikh community has honoured Aguek Nyok and Peter Buxton with 1000$ cheques which they donated to Manmeet Alisher foundation set to help the victim's family. SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Published 7 November 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 3:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Tributes were paid to Manmeet Sharma ‘Alisher’ at the Guru Nanak Sikh temple Inala, Brisbane at a Sikh community gathering.

Special thanks were made to Aguek Nyok the taxi driver who helped save the eleven passengers and Peter Buxton who grabbed a fire extinguisher and stood next to Manmeet to try to put the fire out. The community gathering praised their selfless acts that saved many lives.

At this occasion, Aguek Nyok and Peter Buxton were honoured with 1000$ cheques which they donated to Manmeet Alisher foundation set to help the victim’s family.

Punjabi community representative Manjit Boparai has provided SBS the details of the meetings held between the local community, police and other government officials.

He mentioned that at this stage they have three important notifications from Police:

"1) The attack is not related to terrorism; 2) There are no clues that attack was racial in nature; 3) There are no clues that attacker knew Manmeet prior to this incident."

‘They (Police) mentioned that this is latest at this stage but statements can be changed in case of any new findings are made. We will know the truth once the investigation is completed," said Mr Boparai.  

The ceremony was attended by the Premier of Queensland Anastasia Palaszczuk, Leader of the opposition, Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, Police Commissioner Ian Stewart and many other government officials. 



READ MORE

'Selfless' taxi driver Tejinder Pal Singh wins NT’s Local Hero Award

MP Bhagwant Mann explains the reasons behind the confrontation at Manmeet Alisher’s cremation ceremony

MP Bhagwant Mann criticized for ‘creating scenes’ at Manmeet Alisher’s cremation ceremony

Video - Manmeet Alisher’s last rites performed amid tears

Video - Manmeet Alisher’s mortal remains reach New Delhi to an emotional reception

Australia pays tribute to Manmeet Alisher



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?