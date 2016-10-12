Government seeks community input to shape long stay visa for parents

Prior to the recent federal election, the Government indicated that if re-elected it would enhance existing visa arrangements to enable sponsored parents to visit their family in Australia for a continuous period of up to five years.





The Government has now invited the Australian public to provide their views on the development of a new temporary visa for parents of Australians.





Regarding the possible outcomes of this community consultation, SBS Punjabi 's Preetinder Singh Grewal has spoken to Arvind Duggal, who is one of the main organizers of campaign Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus .





While several visa options are already available for parents to spend time with their family in Australia, community feedback indicated that a fresh approach should be considered.





Click it to read DIBP's 'Discussion Paper

