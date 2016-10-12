SBS Punjabi

Government seeks community input to shape long stay visa for parents

Published 12 October 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The Australian public is invited to provide their views on the development of a new temporary visa for parents of Australians. This invitation is in response to the Government's election commitment to enable sponsored parents to visit their family in Australia for a continuous period of up to five years.

Prior to the recent federal election, the Government indicated that if re-elected it would enhance existing visa arrangements to enable sponsored parents to visit their family in Australia for a continuous period of up to five years. 

The Government has now invited the Australian public to provide their views on the development of a new temporary visa for parents of Australians. 

Regarding the possible outcomes of this community consultation, 
SBS Punjabi
's 
Preetinder Singh Grewal
 has spoken to Arvind Duggal, who is one of the main organizers of campaign
Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus


While several visa options are already available for parents to spend time with their family in Australia, community feedback indicated that a fresh approach should be considered. 

