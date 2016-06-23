Labor Vs Liberal - Long Stay Parental Visa ਬਨਾਮ ਬਿਨਾ ਟਿੱਕੀ ਆਲਾ ਬਰਗਰ

SBS Punjabi

Labor Vs Liberal - Long Stay Parental Visa

Published 23 June 2016
By Preetinder Grewal
Unveiling their Long Stay Parental Visa policies, both Labor and Liberal have promised enhanced visitor visas for sponsored parents. Although, it is good news for Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus petition lodgers but it has caused lot of confusion among migrant communities who support this cause. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

"We very straight yet careful about our political alignment" said Arvind Duggal who spearheaded campaign Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus
The Coalition has promised a continuous five-year visa for parents of Australian residents, currently offered to only to those applicants on a case-to-case basis who have lodged a concurrent permanent parental visa application.

said that there are some ambiguities in the statement.

“I have contacted Peter Dutton’s office to seek clarifications on a few points, such as the period of continuous stay allowed, reapplying time and the bond money.” Image
Unveiling its Long Stay Parental Visa policy, the Labor last week promised a parental visa that would allow parents of migrants a continuous stay of three years. Labors proposal also has the conditions a mandatory private Australian insurance policy and a $5000 bond for each applicant.



