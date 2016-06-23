Labor Vs Liberal - Long Stay Parental Visa ਬਨਾਮ ਬਿਨਾ ਟਿੱਕੀ ਆਲਾ ਬਰਗਰ

"We very straight yet careful about our political alignment" said Arvind Duggal who spearheaded campaign Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus

The Indian community advocates of Ling Stay Parental Visa. Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal





The Coalition has promised a continuous five-year visa for parents of Australian residents, currently offered to only to those applicants on a case-to-case basis who have lodged a concurrent permanent parental visa application.





Arvind Duggal who spearheaded campaign Long Stay Visa For Parents - Aus said that there are some ambiguities in the statement.





“I have contacted Peter Dutton’s office to seek clarifications on a few points, such as the period of continuous stay allowed, reapplying time and the bond money.” Image

Unveiling its Long Stay Parental Visa policy, the Labor last week promised a parental visa that would allow parents of migrants a continuous stay of three years. Labors proposal also has the conditions a mandatory private Australian insurance policy and a $5000 bond for each applicant.











