Government wants to ban mobile phones in all Australian schools

Child Using Mobile Phone

Child Using Mobile Phone. Source: AAP

Published 20 September 2019 at 10:47am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The Federal Government is pushing the states to introduce blanket mobile phone bans in schools with evidence the technology is affecting the ability of students to learn. Victoria has already announced a ban and Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan wants others to follow suit.

Every morning at MacKinnon Secondary College in Melbourne's south-east, students put their mobile phones on silent and place them in their lockers.

The devices aren't retrieved until the end of the school day.

The classroom ban has been in place for more than eighteen months and according to some students, it's had a positive impact.

Victoria has announced a statewide ban starting next year and Federal Government Education Minister Dan Tehan wants other states to do the same.

A meeting of state and federal education ministers hearing from Canadian expert Professor Louis Phillippe Beland  expert who says a ban can boost a student's concentration and performance by as much as fourteen per cent.

