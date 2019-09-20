Government wants to ban mobile phones in all Australian schools

Every morning at MacKinnon Secondary College in Melbourne's south-east, students put their mobile phones on silent and place them in their lockers.





The devices aren't retrieved until the end of the school day.





The classroom ban has been in place for more than eighteen months and according to some students, it's had a positive impact.





Victoria has announced a statewide ban starting next year and Federal Government Education Minister Dan Tehan wants other states to do the same.





A meeting of state and federal education ministers hearing from Canadian expert Professor Louis Phillippe Beland expert who says a ban can boost a student's concentration and performance by as much as fourteen per cent.



