Gurbaj Singh credits his 'most honest cabbie' title to Sikh principles

A young taxi driver from Brisbane’s north suburb of Bracken Ridge has been showered with praises as he returned $14,000 cash that someone forgot in his cab.





An Australian citizen, Gurbaj Singh (34 Yrs) first came to Australia in 2007. His family background is from Village Rottoke, near Valtoha, in Dist Tarntarn, Punjab.





Mr. Singh drives a Black & White taxi in Brisbane.











Gurbaj told SBS Radio’s Punjabi Program that he did not think once to keep this money.





“It was someone’s hard earned savings and I had a duty of care to make sure that it reaches back. Moreover, this passenger was saving this money for a while for his medical expenses.”





"The passenger was very thankful. He mentioned that he knew Sikh people are very honest. So he felt that his money was in safe hands."

Gurbaj said that it wasn’t for the first time that he returned someone's cash.





"Six months back, I returned a passenger’s wallet with 600$ cash in it. She was very thankful."





Few years back, Gurbaj suffered from severe heart condition. He had a bypass heart surgery in 2012 and faced financial hardship.





“I know how important this money was to the passenger."





"I had an ongoing heart complications due to heart infections. Doctors told me that there are bleak chances of my recovery, but here I am with God’s grace,” said Gurbaj in an interview with SBS Radio's Punjabi Program.









