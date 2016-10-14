SBS Punjabi

Gurbir murder case: Three arrested for murdering Indian Australian man

File Photo of Gurbir Singh

File Photo of Gurbir Singh Source: Supplied

Published 14 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:34pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Punjab Police made three arrests in connection with Gurbir Singh's murder. Here we have Gurbir's cousin who provided an update to SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal about this heinous crime and Punjab Police's investigations so far.

Gurbir Singh (28 years) was murdered at Basrke village in Khalra Police District, Amritsar. He was killed by roadside vendors using sharp edged ice cutter. The scuffle broke after he parked his motorcycle in front of their shop.

Gurbir Singh returned to his native village Hundal, Amritsar from Australia a few days ago. His marriage ceremony was due in January 2017.

'Gurbir's Australia based friends are joining hands to offer help to Gurbir's family," said Sandeep Suny from Brisabane. Gurbir returned to India recently, after his father's death.
Gurbir’s uncle has reported to police that murderers are roadside vendors near Basrke bus stand.

“When Gurbir stopped his motorcycle near their shop, they became agitated, and killed Gurbir with sharp weapons,” said Gurbir’s cousin.

Gurbir was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on initial findings Punjab Police has registered a case against 7 people.

DSP Jaimal Singh Nagoke is investigating the matter.

