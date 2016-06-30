Gurm Sekhon - The Australian Greens senate candidate for Victoria

In this interview, Gurm Sekhon talked about the key policies of The Australian Greens party. He also presented his views on migration, asylum seekers & refuge, racial intolerance and Green's stand on the 1984 Sikh genocide remembrance.





Gurm claims that he is the first Punjabi/Sikh to be the president of a political party (National Convenor of the Australian Greens, State Convenor of the Victorian Greens), First Green Party candidate anywhere in the world to be elected in an instant runoff election (ie a vote requiring 50% of the vote), and the first Keshdhari Sikh elected to a public office anywhere in Australia – He was elected to inner Melbourne's Yarra City Council 2001, re-elected 2002 & 2004.





Greens' Senate Candidates for 2016 Elections Source: Supplied





Gurm Sekhon lives in Bundoora, Melbourne. He has a very special connection with SBS since his father Mr Manjit Sekhon was a pioneer broadcaster for Indian language programs in the late 1980's and 80s, back when SBS was called 3EA.

















Gurm Sekhon and Alex Bhathal at the Cregiburn Gurdwara Sahib Source: Supplied





