SBS Punjabi

Gurm Sekhon - The Australian Greens senate candidate for Victoria

SBS Punjabi

Gurm Sekhon

Gurm Sekhon Source: Photo SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 30 June 2016 at 10:26pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Gurmeet Singh Sekhon (Gurm Sekhon) is The Australian Greens Senate candidate for Victoria. Here we have a short conversation with Gurm as presented by Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 30 June 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 30 June 2016 at 10:26pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this interview,
Gurm Sekhon
talked about the key policies of
The Australian Greens
party. He also presented his views on migration, asylum seekers & refuge, racial intolerance and Green's stand on the 1984 Sikh genocide remembrance.

Gurm claims that he is the first Punjabi/Sikh to be the president of a political party (National Convenor of the Australian Greens, State Convenor of the Victorian Greens), First Green Party candidate anywhere in the world to be elected in an instant runoff election (ie a vote requiring 50% of the vote), and the first Keshdhari Sikh elected to a public office anywhere in Australia – He was elected to inner Melbourne's Yarra City Council 2001, re-elected 2002 & 2004.

Gurm Sekhon
Greens' Senate Candidates for 2016 Elections Source: Supplied


Gurm Sekhon lives in Bundoora, Melbourne. He has a very special connection with SBS since his father Mr Manjit Sekhon was a pioneer broadcaster for Indian language programs in the late 1980's and 80s, back when SBS was called 3EA.

READ MORE

Alex Kaur Bhathal - Greens candidate for Batman, VIC



READ MORE

Alex Kaur Bhathal targeted with 'racist anti-Sikh' flyers



Gurm Sekhon
Gurm Sekhon and Alex Bhathal at the Cregiburn Gurdwara Sahib Source: Supplied


READ MORE

Australia's first Sikh councillor John Arkan is back in political action



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?