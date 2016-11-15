SBS Punjabi

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrated in SA Parliament for the first time

Gurpurab at SA Parliament

Gurpurab at SA Parliament Source: Photo by HS Garcha

Published 15 November 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 15 November 2016 at 2:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The local Sikh community from South Australia has organized the Gurupurb celebrations- the birthday of 1st Sikh Guru- Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 14, 2016 at the SA Parliament House.

It was for the first time that the auspicious occasion was celebrated in SA Parliament House in Adelaide.

Hon Danna Wortley MP for Torrens, SA and Russel Wortley MLC President attended the Gupurab celebrations and greeted the local Sikh community.   

In her speech, MP Wortley mentioned the contributions of the Sikh community both in South Australia and all around the globe. 

The representatives from all four Gurdwaras of Adelaide and Riverland were present at this function.

A spokesperson for the Sikh community Harvinder Singh Garcha said: "It is the first time that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday is being marked in Parliament and it is a unique opportunity to share his universal message of one God, truth and equality."

"The Sikh community is grateful for this recognition and Gurpurab celebration of Guru Nanak Dev ji at such a level” said Mr Garcha in an interview with SBS Radio’s Punjabi program.
"We also thank Mrs. Monika Budhiraja Kumar who took the initiative to organise this wonderful function," said Mr Garcha.



