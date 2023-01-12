HSC state rank holder in mathematics says a strong foundation is key to academic success

Sydney's Gunveer Singh says he always gravitated towards maths and physics, subjects that were often less enjoyed by his peers.





“Maths is a subject where you just practise and improve. And it is equally essential to have a strong base and clear fundamentals to prosper in subjects that involve numbers," he says.





Mr Singh, who studied in Noida, India, until class four, says primary education in India helped him a great deal in achieving academic success in Australia.





"My mum used to teach me mathematics while I was in India, which ensured that I had a strong foundation.





"Also, the Indian system of education moves at a faster pace during primary years, which meant I was way ahead in the subject when I started studying in Australia in class 5," he adds.



Credit: Gurveer Mr Singh says tuition after school hours also helped him achieve his desired score.





"Sometimes extra classes can help clear doubts and give you an added advantage."



