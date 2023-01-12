SBS Punjabi

HSC state rank holder in mathematics says a strong foundation is key to academic success

Gurveer Singh

Achieved coveted State Rank in HSC Credit: Gurveer

Published 12 January 2023 at 12:53pm, updated an hour ago at 12:58pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Despite excelling at maths throughout his high school years, Sydney's Gunveer Singh was pleasantly surprised at finding out that he had secured third position in the 2022 New South Wales Higher School Certificate (HSC) for Mathematics Extension 1.

Sydney's Gunveer Singh says he always gravitated towards maths and physics, subjects that were often less enjoyed by his peers.

“Maths is a subject where you just practise and improve. And it is equally essential to have a strong base and clear fundamentals to prosper in subjects that involve numbers," he says.

Mr Singh, who studied in Noida, India, until class four, says primary education in India helped him a great deal in achieving academic success in Australia.

"My mum used to teach me mathematics while I was in India, which ensured that I had a strong foundation.

"Also, the Indian system of education moves at a faster pace during primary years, which meant I was way ahead in the subject when I started studying in Australia in class 5," he adds.
Gurveer Singh with his Maths teacher
Credit: Gurveer
Mr Singh says tuition after school hours also helped him achieve his desired score.

"Sometimes extra classes can help clear doubts and give you an added advantage."

Applying for an engineering degree at the University of NSW is a natural choice for his next move to continue his interest in studying numbers and logic.
