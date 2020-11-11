Healthy habits of people who don’t fall sick

The trend in weight gain coincides with CSIRO’s recent survey findings that almost 40 per cent of people had put on weight and about one-third of respondents indicating that they had poorer diet during COVID-19.





Corish saw worsened health outcomes in his rest home clients who have lost their usual social interaction and connection with the outside world.





The physical response to that mental health was just so obvious it was really sad. A number of my clients, their physical condition dropped, their mental health dropped, their memory dropped, a lot of the indicators were significantly worse.





Advertisement

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















