Helping and supporting the most vulnerable and disabled for over 120 years

Published 2 January 2020 at 10:36am
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by MP Singh
For the last 120 years, Royal Rehab has cared for and supported some of the most vulnerable and - at times - ostracised Australians. Thousands have directly benefitted from the organisation's leading-edge rehabilitation and disability services. But millions more have felt the impact of its trailblazing founder, who challenged the mainstream view of people with disability.

For 120 years, Royal Rehab in the Sydney suburb of Ryde has provided disability and rehabilitation services to more than 61 thousand Australians. The organisation, with its 711 staff members, 155 volunteers and modern accommodation facilities is a far cry from its humble beginnings, as a centre set up by founder Susan Schardt in 1899. Ms Schardt, who was blind from birth, opened the first space to care for people with disabilities after meeting a man without legs who was destined for a life on the streets. Here's Julie Pryor again.

What has remained constant at Royal Rehab is the legacy of Susan Schardt, the centre's founder. Even today, the organisation remains largely funded by philanthropy and is a not-for-profit, allowing it to be innovative in its approach to rehabilitation services. 

