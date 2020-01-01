Helping and supporting the most vulnerable and disabled for over 120 years

For 120 years, Royal Rehab in the Sydney suburb of Ryde has provided disability and rehabilitation services to more than 61 thousand Australians. The organisation, with its 711 staff members, 155 volunteers and modern accommodation facilities is a far cry from its humble beginnings, as a centre set up by founder Susan Schardt in 1899. Ms Schardt, who was blind from birth, opened the first space to care for people with disabilities after meeting a man without legs who was destined for a life on the streets. Here's Julie Pryor again.





What has remained constant at Royal Rehab is the legacy of Susan Schardt, the centre's founder. Even today, the organisation remains largely funded by philanthropy and is a not-for-profit, allowing it to be innovative in its approach to rehabilitation services.





