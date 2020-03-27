Here’s how COVID-19 restrictions will affect processing of Australian visa applications

Highlights Department of Home Affairs states it is aware of disruptions to medicals services

Processing officers will take "extended timeframes" into account

Special provisions made for international students outside Australia

Ikreet had lodged an offshore Partner Visa application in November 2019.





The 28-year-old, who doesn’t wish to disclose her last name, was requested to undertake an immigration medical examination last month.





But she claims that she is struggling to arrange an appointment with the designated visa medical services provider due to the coronavirus situation.





“I am running out of time. we are under strict lockdown. Also, there is a huge waiting period for new bookings owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. So we are stuck anyway,” says Ikreet.





Migration agent Ranbir Singh said there is no need for the applicants to panic as the Department of Home Affairs has acknowledged the disruptions to medical services in and outside Australia.





“The Department has clearly stated that the case officers will factor in the extended time period that the applicant might take while arranging a health examination under these circumstances.





“Applicants do not have to contact if they can’t arrange a visa medical or their booking has been rescheduled,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.











Applicants onshore are also being impacted as Bupa Medical Services, and other visa medical services clinics have reduced operations to ensure health and safety of the staff and the visa applicants.





Bupa Medical Services has issued an important notice for applicants declaring it is not taking any new bookings and is rescheduling some existing ones.





“New bookings will become available in the coming days once existing bookings have been rescheduled. For customers with existing bookings, you will be notified shortly if your appointment needs to be rescheduled. No action is required from you,” reads a notice on the Bupa Medical Services' website.





Bupa Medical Visa Services issues important notice for applicants. Source: bupa.com.au





Many permanent, provisional and temporary visa applicants are required to have health examinations to prove they meet the health requirement, as per the conditions set by the Department of Home Affairs.





Click here for more information on health examination.





Mr Singh added that the Department would also provide “additional time” to applicants in and outside the country to complete other mandatory checks.





“Applicants will also be given more time to submit police clearances, biometrics or English Language Testing results due to office closures in coronavirus-affected countries.”





International students studying in Australia. (Image for representation only). Source: AAP





Information for international students outside Australia:





Special arrangements have also been made for international students affected by coronavirus restrictions.





The Department’s website states that students who cannot return to Australia to continue their studies may need to have their enrolment deferred.





Migration agent Jujhar Bajwa said education providers of students currently offshore have been given special instructions to implement these changes via PRISMS (Provider Registration and International Student Management System).





“Three categories of applicants would be impacted, those who do not have the visa approval yet, those who have been granted a visa, but that has not yet commenced, and the third category is of students who will not be able to return in time.





“For the first two categories, the education provider will need to defer or create a new CoE (Confirmation of Enrollment) to accommodate the current circumstances,” said Mr Bajwa.





He added that for students who are unable to return to Australia due to travel restrictions will also be covered in this arrangement, provided their visa has not expired.





“Similar adjustment would be applied to students who cannot return in time provided their current visa has not expired. If at all their visa expires, they will have to apply for a new visa, as is normal.”





Visit the Department of Home Affairs website for more information.





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this article is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a registered migration agent.





Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.











Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .



















