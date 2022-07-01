Here's how major visa and immigration changes will impact skilled migrants, international students from 1 July

Highlights Subclass 485 visa applications in the Graduate Work stream will no longer require nominating a skilled occupation and obtaining an assessment

The Job Ready Program (JRP) will move from a four-step to a three-step program

Temporary graduate visa holders who lost their time due to COVID-19 travel restrictions can apply for a replacement visa

New postgraduate candidates will get three years and graduated candidates will get two years of replacement visas

Visa application fees to increase by 3 per cent from 1 July

As Australia moves into its post-pandemic recovery phase, the permanent migration program for 2022-2023 is designed to support the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate future economic growth.





Here's an overview of immigration policy and visa changes that will be implemented in 2022-2023:





Neha Thakur, a migration agent from My Migration Australia, spoke with SBS Punjabi to decode the immigration policy changes.





Advertisement

Ms Thakur said that previously applicants for the Graduate Work stream needed to nominate an occupation on the medium and long-term strategic skills list, have a degree or qualification closely related to that occupation, and be assessed by a relevant assessing authority as having skills suitable for that occupation.





"These requirements will be removed for all applications lodged during the 2022-23 financial year. The duration of the concession may, however, be extended, by legislative instrument, should current labour shortages not be ameliorated after this period," Ms Thakur said.





How will the removal of the occupation nomination and skill assessment requirements impact Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485)

Ms Thakur said, "The removal will encourage more international vocational education and training (VET) graduates to stay and work in Australia for longer.





"It will also open up the visa stream for the broader range of graduates with diploma and trade qualifications that are not closely related to occupations on the skilled occupation list," she added.





Visa application fees to increase by 3 per cent from 1 July 2022

The Australian government will increase visa application fees for most visas by 3 per cent in 2022. Ms Thakur said the change in fees can be checked at visa price estimator.





Replacement visa

The Replacement stream of the Temporary Graduate visa will be open for applications from 1 July 2022 for current and former temporary graduate visa holders impacted by COVID-19 international travel restrictions. Temporary graduate visa holders holding placards during a protest in Chandigarh, India on 22 March 2021. Source: Supplied by Luvpreet Singh "A temporary graduate visa must be valid, or it must have expired on or after 1 February 2020, for people to be eligible.





"New postgraduate candidates will get three years replacement visa and graduated candidates will get two years replacement visas," said Ms Thakur.





READ MORE Temporary graduates seek immediate availability of replacement visas, government says not before July 2022







Jujhar Bajwa, a migration expert from Melbourne, said his clients are already very happy with the new opportunities for a longer stay in Australia.





"The replacement stream of temporary graduate visas will help thousands of affected graduates who lost their stay period because of the border closures.





"Those who have been outside of Australia from 1 February 2020 to 14 December 2021 will be able to avail of this opportunity," Mr Bajwa added.





Temporary skill shortage visas

The temporary skill shortage (TSS) subclass 482 visa holders who worked during the pandemic will find it easier to apply for permanent residency.





Mr Bajwa said that TSS holders can apply for PR through the Temporary Residence Transition (subclass 186) Employer Nomination scheme.











Increase in places

Every year on 1 July, Australia's migration program resets, making new opportunities available to overseas immigrants. The size of the migration program is set each year alongside the Australian Government’s Budget process.





Mr Bajwa said the government has increased places in almost all subclasses. For example, seats in subclass 189 will be increased from 6,500 to over 16,000, and for subclass 491, the seats have been doubled from around 11,000 to over 25,000.





"The increase in places aims to make permanent pathways more accessible to many," he said.





A representative image of Australian visa and passport. Source: Getty Images Changes to Job Ready Program (JRP)





From 1 July 2022, the Job Ready Program (JRP) will move from a four (4) step program to a three (3) step program.





JRP is a program for international students who have completed a qualification issued by a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) during their studies in Australia.





Mr Bajwa said the Provisional Skills Assessment, where the applicant had to complete 360 hours, will be removed, saving time and money for many international students.





"A new application for Provisional Skills Assessment will not be accepted due to the critical changes after 30 June 2022.





"As of 1 July 2022, JRP applications will be accepted through the JRP Program Registration and Eligibility option for the new three-step JRP process.





"The applicants must complete at least 1,725 hours of paid employment in their nominated occupation over a minimum of 12 calendar months from the JRE start date," he explained.





Giving a final glance at the immigration updates, Mr Bajwa said that this financial year, the policy changes have been made to streamline the pathways to permanent residency to address skill shortages in Australia.





Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.





Click on the player to listen to the audio in Punjabi LISTEN TO Here's how major visa and immigration changes will impact skilled migrants, international students from 1 July SBS Punjabi 01/07/2022 11:04 Play





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









