Here's how international graduates can apply for a further two years of work rights post-study

Key Points Tertiary graduates with eligible degrees will receive an additional two years to the standard visa period at no extra cost as of July 1, 2023.

Graduates of 3,264 courses will now be eligible for the 485 visa extension program.

Those who plan to pursue these courses in the future will also benefit from the extended visa stay.

A migration legislative instrument, issued by the Department of Home Affairs, confirms that international higher education graduates with eligible qualifications will be granted an additional two years of work rights after graduation beginning July 1, 2023.



Temporary Graduate visa holders (subclass 485) whose visas expired between September 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, can apply for an extension of their work rights.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Sydney-based migration consultant, Prabhjot Kaur, says 3,264 courses were released on 30 June, 2023, on the eligible qualification list.





"The primary qualifications are across health care, medicine, engineering and information technology and will be reviewed annually. With an expanded range of eligible courses, more individuals can pursue their career aspirations while enjoying an extended stay in Australia," she says.





"This extension is in addition to the existing one- to two-year extension of work rights for students who study, live, and work in regional areas."



Sydney-based migration consultant, Prabhjot Kaur. For the selected bachelor degrees, the visa stay period will be extended from two years to four years.





Graduates in the selected master's degree courses will enjoy a longer visa stay of five years, as opposed to the previous three years, and the extension for individuals with doctoral degrees will be from four to six years.





"To be eligible for this, applicants must meet the relevant criteria. If approved, the visa will grant an additional two years of stay in Australia, starting from the original expiration date of the applicant's current visa at no extra cost," says Ms Kaur.



How to apply for the extension?

Ms Kaur says applicants who studied an eligible qualification in the post-study work stream will need to make a new application.





"There are no automatic extensions going to happen, you need to apply to get the additional two (or more) years," she says.





"Right now, there is no visa fee, no English language test, or police check requirements."





Nirlep Singh, a temporary graduate from Melbourne, says that his course is listed in the legislative instrument. Still, the online portal is warning him about his eligibility, regardless of being eligible according to the criteria given.





"Even though my degree and (tertiary) institute are on the list, I have received an error message warning me that I may not be eligible," he tells SBS Punjabi.



Many applicants are receiving this warning while applying. Credit: Supplied. Ms Kaur says that many applicants have encountered this similar warning in the past few days while applying.





"It's a casual warning to confirm and review the eligibility criteria. It says 'you may not be eligible' but lets you continue the application," Ms Kaur says.



You can find the released list of the courses to receive extended, post-study work rights here.





When announcing this decision, previously, Minister for Education, Jason Clare, stated that he would like to see more international students stay in Australia after graduation rather than just studying in Australia and working in retail or hospitality.





Earlier in April, in a significant shake-up to repair the Australian immigration system, the Albanese Government released a slew of reforms to protect the interests of skilled migrants, international students and families.





Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs.





Tune into this interview with Prabhjot Kaur in Punjabi to know more details:

