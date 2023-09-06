Indian High Commissioner addresses key community concerns ahead of G20 summit

MicrosoftTeams-image (12).png

Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra. Credit: SBS

India's High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, discusses parent visa processing delays, the ban on Indian student admissions by some Australian universities and community harmony ahead of the two-day G20 summit in India starting on 9 September.

Held in India's capital, New Delhi, the 18th edition of the G20 will draw participation from numerous world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, India's High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra, addressed a range of community issues including visa processing delays, most notably the parent visa program - a major concern for many Indian migrants.
Mr Vohra cited the "extraordinary visa backlog" as the primary cause for the delays.

"Time and now we keep raising our concerns for the parent visa program with the (Australian) government. And following the review of the country's current migration system, there will be possible reforms for all visa categories including the permanent parent program," he said.
The Indian high commissioner also addressed the ban implemented by some universities in Victoria and NSW on the recruitment of international students from some Indian states.

"The majority of the students are genuine and they shouldn't suffer because of a few rotten eggs," he said.

A number of Australian universities had previously placed a temporary block on student visa applications from Punjab and Haryana states in north India amid an increase in incomplete and fraudulent documentation.
Outlining the steps being taken to address the issue, Mr Vohra said the Indian High Commission is in contact with these Australian universities.

"It's a short-term blip and only a few institutes have implemented this ban. Things are getting better and the number of Indian international students arrivals have now almost reached pre-COVID levels," he said.

During a separate interview with SBS News, he said Australia has shown strong support and alignment with India's priorities as a member of the G20 as well as during its presidency.
India G20 New Delhi's Poor
As India gears up to host the annual gathering of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations, the capital city is undergoing an elaborate makeover. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP
When questioned regarding the recent findings made by
the US-based Pew Research Center,
which conducted a survey encompassing participants from 23 nations, including Australia, Mr Vohra pointed that the study was conducted outside the boundaries of both India and Australia.

The survey results indicate a mixed range of opinions about Indian Prime Minister Modi, with over 40 per cent of participants in Australia expressing a lack of confidence in his ability to make the right decisions concerning global matters.

"I have completed two and a half years in Australia and I have not seen such a thing, and when PM Modi visited Sydney recently this year, you must have seen the excitement in the community here," Mr Vohra said.

Mr Vohra also commented on the harmony between the various Indian communities.
"We've reached the milestone of one lakh (one hundred thousand) mark in terms of population in Australia and the extravagant celebrations of various festivals together testify to the harmony between various Indian communities," he said.

Click on the audio to listen to the interview with Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Manpreet Vohra in Punjabi.
