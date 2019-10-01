SBS Punjabi

‘I do have a concern when he's out with a turban’ Sandeep Dhaliwal's wife had said when he first joined Texas police

SBS Punjabi

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Dhaliwal, center, grieves with Deputies Dixon and Seibert on Aug 30, 2015 at a memorial for Deputy Darren Goforth in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Dhaliwal, center, grieves with Deputies Dixon and Seibert on Aug 30, 2015 at a memorial for Deputy Darren Goforth in Houston. Source: AAP Image/Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2019 at 7:05pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 11:23am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Emotional tributes have flowed from family members and colleagues of Sandeep Dhaliwal, who had made history by becoming the first turbaned member of the Sheriff's office. After he was shot dead last week, residents of the Harris County community of Texas have remembered him as someone who went beyond the call of his duty to help them.

Published 1 October 2019 at 7:05pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 11:23am
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
“I lost my hero! I can’t explain how he took care of me after his mother passed away last year. He looked after me as if he was my dad,” said a composed yet heartbroken Pyara Singh, father of the American Sikh police officer who was shot dead last Friday.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies hold a sign during a vigil for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in Houston on September 30.
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies hold a sign during a vigil for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal in Houston on September 30. Source: Houston Chronicle


The death of Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first turban-wearing Sikh police officer in the American state of Texas, is being mourned across the US and the world.

According to reports, Deputy Dhaliwal was shot dead in the line of duty on September 27 in Harris County, Texas, while he was trying to stop a fugitive on the run, who was trying to violate a traffic signal.

He was airlifted to a hospital but his injuries were too grievous for survival.

sd
Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's funeral will be held on October 2. Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office


Deputy Dhaliwal was the first police officer in the state of Texas to be allowed to wear a turban. But that took six years coming.

He joined the police department in 2009 inspired by a speech delivered by the former Sheriff of Harris County, Adrian Garcia, who later became his boss.

Following a dramatic robbery in a Sikh household, Officer Garcia had visited the Houston Gurudwara to encourage members of the Sikh community to join the police force.

After years of lobbying for a change in the police department’s policy on uniforms, Officer Garcia finally allowed Sikhs to wear a turban and don a full beard. And Mr Dhaliwal was the first one to jump at it.

His wife, Harvinder Kaur was cautiously joyful at this transformation that she and the rest of the Dhaliwal family took pride in. The couple have three young children.

But tragedy hit hard last Friday when all Deputy Dhaliwal was doing was performing his duty.

According to reports, the suspect, Robert Solis ran towards Deputy Dhaliwal with a gun and shot him twice in the back of his head. The officer didn’t survive the attack.

sd
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Source: Houston Chronicle


Hours after his death on Friday, the residents of Harris County arranged a candle-light vigil in Deputy Dhaliwal’s memory. Flowers were laid at the spot where he was attacked.

A fundraiser has also been started on gofundme.com by Sikhs of Houston, a local Sikh community group, to help his family.

His sister, Ranjeet Kaur paid an emotional tribute to her brother.

“He was a great man. He always helped people even when he wasn’t at work. During the recent Hurricane Harvey, he drove a truck of supplies for the victims. I think he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” she rued.

Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking on the player at the top of the page.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Related stories

Sikh activist attacked in alleged hate crime outside British parliament

Angad Singh is using his turban to fight hate crime and ignorance

Names of Sikh victims of hate crimes to be added to the 'Wall of Truth'

‘I hate turban people’: passenger holds gun to Sikh Uber driver’s head



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?