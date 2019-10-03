'I feel really proud to wear the RAAF uniform', says LAC Rupinder Singh

When Rupinder Singh left India after completing Year 12, he probably never imagined that 10 years later he would work full-time for the Royal Australian Air Force or celebrate Diwali with colleagues at a remote RAAF base. LAC Rupinder Singh celebrating Diwali at RAAF base in Tindal, Northern Territory with colleagues and friends Source: Supplied





After completing his training in Wagga Wagga (NSW) in 2014, he was first posted at an RAAF base in Tindal (Northern Territory) and now he is based in the outskirts of Melbourne.





“I am a non-commissioned officer and my mustering is Supplies – which basically is logistics. It’s my job to support flying squadrons and technicians with anything they need.”





Although LAC Singh doesn’t fly aircraft in his current job, but he has high-flying dreams about his future career in the RAAF.





“I want to become a commissioned officer and am working towards that.”





LAC Rupinder Singh of the Royal Australian Air Force, at SBS's Melbourne studio Source: SBS Punjabi





Born in village Bainsa in district Hoshiarpur, he followed his older brother to Australia, who came here as student





while Rupinder was still in school.





“My grandfather was a farmer and my father worked as the Agricultural Development Officer in Punjab government.”





“There was a lot of emphasis on education within my family and after completing 10+2, I came to Australia for higher studies.





He earned a business degree and began a career with a financial institution.





“With my business background, I began working in a bank. It’s then that I saw a job ad from RAAF and it really excited me.”





He applied for the job in March 2014 and soon enough, received an assessment call.





“After a short interview and aptitude test, I was offered a job. I chose a mustering of my choice and by September 2014 I was enlisted.”





This was followed by a few months of training, after which he was based in Tindal, in the Northern Territory.





LAC Rupinder Singh Source: SBS Punjabi





“There is a lot of difference between civil and military life – there’s a lot more discipline here. And I really enjoy it. For me, it’s 100% job satisfaction and it gives me a wonderful feeling to know I’m doing something productive.





LAC Singh lauded the diversity within RAAF and said both whilst training and after beginning work, he has come across people from various ethnicities, religions, backgrounds and gender.





“When I joined the RAAF base in Tindal, there were a couple of Indian families already there. By the time I lift, there were 6-7 Indian families and we even celebrated Diwali at the base with our colleagues.” Diwali celebrations at RAAF base Tindal (NT) in 2017 Source: Supplied





He looks forward to celebrating Diwali with his colleagues in Melbourne this year.





LAC Singh recommends joining the RAAF as a career of choice, especially for people of multicultural backgrounds.





“I would say, if you’ve been considering your career options, and don’t know too much about RAAF, please look into it and find out more. I can tell you, you won’t be disappointed if you join.”





To hear this interview in Punjabi, and to find out what LAC Singh said about eligibility criteria, click on the audio link above and hear the podcast.





