‘I like your dress’: Singer Malkit Singh reflects on his memories of Queen Elizabeth II

"How could it be possible? Was this true?"





These were the initial reactions of Punjabi singer Malkit Singh when he got an invitation letter for top British honours from 10 Downing Street around October in 2007.





As people nostalgically recall their encounters with Queen Elizabeth II over the course of her seven-decade reign, Britain's greatest bhangra star and legendary singer Mr Singh shares his memories of meeting her at Buckingham Palace.





"I was honoured and most importantly grateful," he tells SBS Punjabi.





"From a freshly arrived Punjabi immigrant posing in front of Buckingham Palace to stand with the Queen inside her residence, it was an unimagined dream."



Bhangra singer Malkit Singh poses for photograph after collecting his Member of the British Empire (MBE) from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on May 7, 2008. Source: AFP / Getty Images As a young boy from Punjab, Mr Singh migrated to Britain in 1984.





"When I migrated, I got pictures clicked in front of Buckingham Palace like every migrant or tourist does. Getting honoured by her majesty and spending time in her residence was not even in my wildest dream.





Most Excellence Order of the British Empire (MBE) honours people for their distinguished service to the nation or community. In May 2008, Mr Singh was honoured with this award for his services to Punjabi music.



Mr Singh says the fond memories with her majesty will stay with him forever





"I am now just reflecting on the beautiful moment and the privilege I got to share.





"It was a huge honour to represent Punjab and Punjabi singing," says the Birmingham-based music artist.



What was his conversation with Queen?





"I wore special Punjabi attire and khussa (Punjabi footwear) instead of a contemporary black tuxedo to celebrate the diversity.





"Usually, Queen never converses with people while giving awards. But our encounter was an exception," he says.



I like your dress. You look like a Maharaja Queen Elizabeth II to Malkit Singh

Mr Singh has sung many songs arousing poignant expressions of migration.





' Mere maa de hatha dia pakkia rotiyan, 'Put pardesi hon jina de', 'Mavan thandia chavan' etc. are a few of his songs depicting migrants emotions.





"I think Punjabi music plays a significant role in the lives of children and young people from the diaspora.



