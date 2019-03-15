‘I want to assure the Muslim community that this is their home and we are behind them,’ says NZ MP

“It is an unfortunate first in the history of New Zealand. People are in a state of shock as this is not how we live in New Zealand,” said Auckland-based Member of Parliament, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi about today’s shootings in two Christchurch mosques. Reportedly, 49 people have lost their lives and many seriously injured are being treated in hospital.





Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed one of the four attackers taken into custody by New Zealand police is an Australian citizen, describing him as a “right-wing terrorist”.





Mr Bakshi, who is also the Shadow spokesman for Internal Affairs and Justice, said that since police investigation into both attacks is underway, not much can be said before authentic details emerge.





However, when asked if these attacks can be linked to Islamophobia or xenophobia, Mr Bakshi said: “New Zealand is a country which a high degree of social harmony. New Zealanders welcome all people with open arms. Migrants are not made to feel that they are living in another country."





"I sincerely hope that our Muslim community feels that the entire country supports them and also that such an incident is not repeated anywhere in the world.” He also added: "I want to assure the Muslim community in New Zealand that is their home and we are behind them."





Highlighting that “this is not who New Zealanders are”, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in a press conference after the attacks said: “Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here."





"They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was.”





To listen to this interview in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of the page.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















