Immunisation laws in Australia

No Jab No Pay Source: liberal.org
Published 21 April 2016 at 12:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
When a person is immunised, it benefits not only them, but everyone.Health authorities aim to reach herd (or community) immunity, when enough people are immunised from a disease that an infection cannot spread.However Australia's immunisation coverage is below herd immunity levels.Now the Australian Government is offering incentive payments to health providers to boost coverage rates.
