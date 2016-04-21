SBS Punjabi

Immunisation laws in Australia

SBS Punjabi

No Jab No Pay

No Jab No Pay Source: liberal.org

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2016 at 12:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

When a person is immunised, it benefits not only them, but everyone.Health authorities aim to reach herd (or community) immunity, when enough people are immunised from a disease that an infection cannot spread.However Australia's immunisation coverage is below herd immunity levels.Now the Australian Government is offering incentive payments to health providers to boost coverage rates.

Published 21 April 2016 at 12:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'