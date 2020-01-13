Imreet Singh Shergill is Griffith's 'Young Citizen of the Year' nominee

Cadet Corporal Imreet Singh Shergill is Griffith’ s Australia Day nominee for the Young Citizen of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the local community.





The 16-year-old student has been nominated for his relief work for the drought-hit township of Louth in New South Wales.





Imreet Singh Shergill Source: SBS





Imreet spearheaded a water drive in collaboration with his school, Marian Catholic College, to assist towns that were running out of water due to drought.





He was instrumental in conducting research on the affected areas, based on which water was collected by the school and 350 Squadron Griffith under his leadership.





Born in New Zealand to Indian-origin parents, Imreet arrived in Australia when he was just a few months old. He was previously awarded the Flight Lieutenant (AAFC) Michael Borg Leadership award for 2019 and is currently a leader and mentor within the squadron.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, he said that he saw this as an opportunity to represent the wider Sikh community in Australia.





“I was proud and at the same time shocked to have been chosen as one of the nominees at such a young age. I believe it is also a chance to represent the Sikh community,” said Mr Shergill.





Imreet Singh Shergill with his family. Source: SBS





Mr Shergill’s father, Manjit Singh Shergill who works at the local winery said he was pleased with his son's achievements.





“We feel very proud of Imreet's achievements and the fact that he has been nominated for this prestigious award,” said Mr Shergill.





Presented each year on Australia Day in Griffith, the Australia Day Awards are given each year to celebrate the achievements and contributions of all those achievers who lead by example across all fields of endeavour for the benefit of the country.





Chairperson of the Australia Day Working Party Councillor, Christine Stead said she is pleased to see some outstanding nominations received.





“Griffith is very lucky to have people who selflessly give up their time to assist others and help make our community a better place to live,” said Ms Stead.





The award ceremony will be held at the Griffith Showgrounds on January 26.





