SBS Punjabi

Indefinite closures could severely damage major economies, says WHO

SBS Punjabi

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2020 at 10:15am, updated 29 July 2020 at 10:28am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The World Health Organisation is warning nations over their border policies during the pandemic, fearing indefinite closures could severely damage major economies. There is growing pressure on individual countries to curb their own COVID-19 infections, but some are struggling with the task.

Published 29 July 2020 at 10:15am, updated 29 July 2020 at 10:28am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United States has been hardest-hit in the pandemic, with fatal cases climbing toward 150 thousand people. More than four million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, the largest number in the world, with a recent surge in southern states including California and Florida.

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his response to the new coronavirus, and was wearing a mask for only the second time in public, after scorning the practice in the earlier months of the pandemic.

We need all Americans to be conscious about their actions and to exercise extreme vigilance. I trust all Americans to do the right thing. But we strongly advise everyone to especially, especially focus on maintaining a social distance, maintaining rigorous hygiene, avoid large gatherings and crowded into our bars and wear masks when appropriate. We also strongly urge citizens to take extra precautions to shield those at highest risk.


Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Other related stories

Migrants receive citizenship in record numbers amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus border restrictions: How long will international students have to wait to return to Australia?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?