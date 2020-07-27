SBS Punjabi

Migrants receive citizenship in record numbers amid coronavirus pandemic

SBS Punjabi

Australian citizenship ceremony

Australian citizenship ceremony Source: Paul Kane - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2020 at 1:41pm, updated 1 October 2020 at 10:47am
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Exclusive figures released to SBS show a record number of people have been conferred Australian citizenship in the last financial year. Over 200,000 people began calling Australia home in the last 12 months, the biggest ever increase in a single year.

Published 27 July 2020 at 1:41pm, updated 1 October 2020 at 10:47am
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over 204,000 new citizens have taken the oath in the last financial year, 45,000 online, reducing the backlog of approved candidates waiting to finalise the process by more than 40 percent since the start of the year.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says the government is working to reduce the backlog further.

At the start of the year there were 85,000 people who were waiting to become Australian citizens that figure is down to 50,000 and by the end of the year it will be down to zero and we’ll just be dealing with the ongoing applicants as they come through.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Other related stories

Long waiting times for citizenship processing are 'unacceptable'

This Melbourne council conferred citizenship on over 600 migrants in a single day



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?