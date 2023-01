Earlier this week, members Kirpal Singh's family met Ms Sushma Swaraj to share their concerns about the circumstances behind the death. They were accompanied by Dalbir Kaur, the sister of another Indian national Sarabjit Singh, who died in the same jail in Pakistan, after being attacked by two other inmates.











Kirpal had been imprisoned in Pakistan since 1991 on spying charges, but his family insists he was innocent, and had crossed the border accidentally