India Diary: Cannot be mute spectator amid COVID crisis, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on 27 April also sought the government's response on the availability of medical supplies, including oxygen and medicines, as well as the projected requirement of the two, as the country battles world's worst COVID-19 outbreak.





A three-judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud’s instructions to the government came on a suo motu cognisance hearing which the apex court had taken a few days after several high courts delivered orders regarding the escalating COVID situation in their states.





“Regarding pricing of vaccination, different manufacturers are quoting different prices. There are powers under the Patents Act. This is a pandemic and a national crisis,” Justice Ravindra Bhat said.





