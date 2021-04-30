SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Cannot be mute spectator amid COVID crisis, says Supreme Court

India Supreme Court

Can’t remain mute spectator, we’ll help high courts, says India's Supreme Court on COVID crisis. Source: AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal

Published 30 April 2021 at 10:45am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
India's apex court has said that it cannot be a mute spectator to a national crisis as it asked the government to clarify the 'basis and rationale' on which COVID-19 vaccines are being priced in the country. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from India.

The Supreme Court on 27 April also sought the government's response on the availability of medical supplies, including oxygen and medicines, as well as the projected requirement of the two, as the country battles world's worst COVID-19 outbreak.

A three-judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud’s instructions to the government came on a suo motu cognisance hearing which the apex court had taken a few days after several high courts delivered orders regarding the escalating COVID situation in their states.

“Regarding pricing of vaccination, different manufacturers are quoting different prices. There are powers under the Patents Act. This is a pandemic and a national crisis,” Justice Ravindra Bhat said.

To hear the full audio in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

