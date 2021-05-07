India Diary: Central Bank announces funding to support COVID-related healthcare facilities

In a bid to provide liquidity support to the country in its fight against the second wave of the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India announced 'on tap liquidity' of Rs 50,000 crore to the public in general.





“Reserve Bank of India will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.





“This is the first part of a calibrated and comprehensive strategy against the pandemic," he added.





Advertisement







Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









