India Diary: Central Bank announces funding to support COVID-related healthcare facilities

India Diary: RBI announces liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore for ramping healthcare infrastructure

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai Source: AAP

Published 7 May 2021 at 4:46pm, updated 7 May 2021 at 4:50pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled a series of liquidity measures to help banks support the healthcare facilities and small borrowers severely impacted by the deadly second wave of COVID-19. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

In a bid to provide liquidity support to the country in its fight against the second wave of the pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India announced 'on tap liquidity' of Rs 50,000 crore to the public in general.

“Reserve Bank of India will continue to monitor the emerging COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

“This is the first part of a calibrated and comprehensive strategy against the pandemic," he added.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

