Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic ‘83’ to be made in Hindi and English for worldwide fans

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, could be released around Diwali this year.





The makers of this movie have sold the rights to Netflix for a whopping Rs 70 crore or $12.5 million.





The filming of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie, Chanakya, had started in 2018 but was halted due to COVID-19. It is set to be resumed sometime later this year.





Bollywood hearthrob Salman Khan has demanded Rs 150 crore, equivalent to approximately $27 million, for agreeing to come onboard an OTT platform. Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are already part of this platform.





