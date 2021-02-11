SBS Punjabi

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic ‘83’ to be made in Hindi and English for worldwide fans

Bollywood Gupshup

A poster of the Hindi movie '83' featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 11 February 2021 at 1:05pm, updated 11 February 2021 at 1:13pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Admirers of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev spread the world over, will now be able to relive the magic of India's unexpected 1983 World Cup victory under his captaincy. For this and more happening entertainment news from India, tune into Bollywood Gupshup.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, could be released around Diwali this year.

The makers of this movie have sold the rights to Netflix for a whopping Rs 70 crore or $12.5 million.

The filming of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie, Chanakya, had started in 2018 but was halted due to COVID-19. It is set to be resumed sometime later this year.

Bollywood hearthrob Salman Khan has demanded Rs 150 crore, equivalent to approximately $27 million, for agreeing to come onboard an OTT platform. Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are already part of this platform.

To hear the podcast in Punjabi, please click on the audio player in the picture above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

 

