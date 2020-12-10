Indian government’s proposals dismissed as ‘disrespectful’ to farmers; wider protests planned

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are continuing to choke all access points to India's capital New Delhi, with five rounds of talks with the central government being inconclusive. The agitation at Singhu border is now in its 15th day and farmers' union have vowed to increase the magnitude of their protest.





Whilst the Indian government has offered several written assurances including that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue, the farmer leaders have dismissed these proposals. They say there is 'nothing new' in the government's offer and will settle for nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the three new laws.





Over 31 farmer union leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh other states met at the Singhu border just outside Delhi and have announced that they’ll increase the scope of the agitation.





A new 'Delhi Chalo' protest has been announced for14 th December, interstate toll plazas will be taken over on December 12 and no tax will be collected. Additionally, products made by industrial houses like Adani and Ambani will be boycotted.





After four previous rounds of talks between farmers' representatives and Indian ministers, the farming Union leaders met Amit Shah on Tuesday December 8, and the meeting inconclusive. Meanwhile, the Bharat Bandh called on the same day had a widespread impact.





