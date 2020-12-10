SBS Punjabi

Indian government’s proposals dismissed as ‘disrespectful’ to farmers; wider protests planned

Farmer union leaders meet at Singhu border and reject Indian government proposals, demanding full revocation of the three farming bills

Farmer union leaders meet at Singhu border and reject Indian government proposals, demanding full revocation of the three farming bills Source: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Published 11 December 2020 at 10:12am, updated 11 December 2020 at 10:44am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
Leaders of 31 farmers' unions have met again at the Singhu border to dismiss the Indian government's newest proposals, and have announced a widening of their agitation in coming days. They demand nothing less than the full revocation of the three farming bills enacted by the Modi government in India.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are continuing to choke all access points to India's capital New Delhi, with five rounds of talks with the central government being inconclusive. The agitation at Singhu border is now in its 15th day and farmers' union have vowed to increase the magnitude of their protest.

In this week's India Diary, hear about:

  • Whilst the Indian government has offered several written assurances including that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue, the farmer leaders have dismissed these proposals. They say there is 'nothing new' in the government's offer and will settle for nothing less than a complete withdrawal of the three new laws.

  • Over 31 farmer union leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh other states met at the Singhu border just outside Delhi and have announced that they’ll increase the scope of the agitation.

  • A new 'Delhi Chalo' protest has been announced for14th December, interstate toll plazas will be taken over on December 12 and no tax will be collected. Additionally, products made by industrial houses like Adani and Ambani will be boycotted.

  • After four previous rounds of talks between farmers' representatives and Indian ministers, the farming Union leaders met Amit Shah on Tuesday December 8, and the meeting inconclusive. Meanwhile, the Bharat Bandh called on the same day had a widespread impact.

To hear more details, and the statements issued by farmer leaders, click on the audio link above. 



