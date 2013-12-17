Indian international students struggle to meet IELTS requirements

Source: Supplied
Published 17 December 2013 at 7:00pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a compulsory English proficiency check-point for all the overseas students and skilled migrants for Australian immigration purposes. In this conversation with a Sydney based migration agent Prabhjot Singh Sandhu, we discussed common issues related to IELTS raised by overseas (esp Indian) students and migrants. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports......
Published 17 December 2013 at 7:00pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share