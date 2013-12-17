SBS Punjabi

Indian international students struggle to meet IELTS requirements

Published 17 December 2013 at 7:00pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:14pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a compulsory English proficiency check-point for all the overseas students and skilled migrants for Australian immigration purposes. In this conversation with a Sydney based migration agent Prabhjot Singh Sandhu, we discussed common issues related to IELTS raised by overseas (esp Indian) students and migrants. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports......

