SBS Punjabi

Iran exceeds uranium limit set by nuclear deal

SBS Punjabi

In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, released by the Iranian President's Office, President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2019 at 4:40pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Enriching the uranium beyond the allowed level would mark the first step in a process that could eventually be put to producing the more highly refined material that can be used for a nuclear warhead.

Published 2 July 2019 at 4:40pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Iran has announced it has amassed more low-enriched uranium than was permitted under its 2015 deal with major powers. It is the first major step the country has taken beyond the terms of the deal since the US pulled out of it more than a year ago.

"The fact is this was a horrible one sided deal that should have never, ever been made. it didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will," said US President Donald Trump.

The move is a test of European diplomacy after French, British and German officials had promised a strong diplomatic response if Iran fundamentally breached the deal.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

‘A nuclear weapons free world should be our unified goal’ – Remembering Hiroshima & Nagasaki

US nuclear weapon system runs on floppy disks

Indian air strike heightens tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?