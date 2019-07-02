Iran exceeds uranium limit set by nuclear deal

Iran has announced it has amassed more low-enriched uranium than was permitted under its 2015 deal with major powers. It is the first major step the country has taken beyond the terms of the deal since the US pulled out of it more than a year ago.





"The fact is this was a horrible one sided deal that should have never, ever been made. it didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will," said US President Donald Trump.





The move is a test of European diplomacy after French, British and German officials had promised a strong diplomatic response if Iran fundamentally breached the deal.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









