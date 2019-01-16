SBS Punjabi

Is there a message in Gurnam Bhullar's new song 'P.K'?

Gurnam Bhullar

Does this song has any message? Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 17 January 2019 at 8:00am, updated 17 January 2019 at 8:43am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Listen to this week's Bollywood Gupshup and get updated of hot and latest news from tinsel town.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set to share screen with father in law Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming Mani Ratnam film.

Salman’s Dabang -3 will be on floor by April this year. Arbaaz Khan will produce while famous dance director Prabhu Deva will direct this movie.

Kangna Ranaut will appear as Manikarnika - the Maharani of Jhansi soon.

Ranbir And Alia could get engaged by June this year.

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar's new song 'P.K' released now.

