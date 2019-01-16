Is there a message in Gurnam Bhullar's new song 'P.K'?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set to share screen with father in law Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming Mani Ratnam film.
Salman’s Dabang -3 will be on floor by April this year. Arbaaz Khan will produce while famous dance director Prabhu Deva will direct this movie.
Kangna Ranaut will appear as Manikarnika - the Maharani of Jhansi soon.
Ranbir And Alia could get engaged by June this year.
Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar's new song 'P.K' released now.
Bollywood Gupshup