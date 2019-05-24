It's a win for India and for democracy, says Modi

The Indian election has been widely seen as a referendum on the prime minister's Hindu nationalist politics.





Some observers say his policies have bred intolerance toward Muslims and other religious minorities.





He's also taken a strong stance against neighbouring Pakistan.





As results came in, India's stock markets soared to record highs, while Pakistan announced it had conducted a training launch of a ballistic missile - with heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed adversaries likely to continue.





Despite the concerns, this party worker says India will be better off.





Modi is very, very, very motivational for us. Very motivational for us and you can see that Modi is working. Even the youth of this country wanted to work for eight hours and he's working 20 hours continuously. And always, whether it is Sunday or Monday, he is always working continuously and roaming all around the world for the benefit of our country. And making India renowned all around the world. And doing a lot for this country.





Roughly 600 million people took part in the elections, making it the world's biggest and purportedly most expensive election ever.





There was tight security at polling stations, particularly to monitor the Electronic Voting Machines - the EVMs which have been used since 2004.





At Congress headquarters, party workers stood outside with signs protesting the use of EVMs.





Congress party worker Jagdish Sharma blames the machines for the election results.





EVMs leave India! Rahul Gandhi is a crowd favourite, but has always lost due to EVMs. This is our slogan. And I believe while EVMs exist, even Lord Vishnu can't defeat Modi. Why even hold elections? Why make a joke out of our democracy? Why should we even vote? It will be better if there will be no elections at all. At least the country will save some money.









