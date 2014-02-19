Jasmin Kahani - An interview with Mrs Singh

Mrs Singh at Jasmin
Published 19 February 2014 at 10:56pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 7:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
This is a story of a kind hearted humanitarian from Adelaide, known simply as Mrs Singh, who has not only run a successful business as a restauranter, but has cooked for the poor and needy, feeding homeless people in Adelaide for more than a decade. Her restaurant, Jasmin, also organizes a special Christmas dinner for the homeless each year. Apart from this, the restaurant has also organized fund raising dinners to help people affected in disasters like tsunami and bush fires. Here, Mrs Singh shares her story with us.
