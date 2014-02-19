SBS Punjabi

Jasmin Kahani - An interview with Mrs Singh

SBS Punjabi

Mrs Singh at Jasmin

Mrs Singh at Jasmin

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2014 at 10:56pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 7:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

This is a story of a kind hearted humanitarian from Adelaide, known simply as Mrs Singh, who has not only run a successful business as a restauranter, but has cooked for the poor and needy, feeding homeless people in Adelaide for more than a decade. Her restaurant, Jasmin, also organizes a special Christmas dinner for the homeless each year. Apart from this, the restaurant has also organized fund raising dinners to help people affected in disasters like tsunami and bush fires. Here, Mrs Singh shares her story with us.

Published 19 February 2014 at 10:56pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 7:50pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Sunny Dutta

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

Students at the University of New South Wales

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels