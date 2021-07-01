SBS Punjabi

Kangana Ranaut to direct her upcoming film based on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi's life

Bollywood Gupshup

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to direct a biopic on India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Source: Twitter @thethakurrsaab

Published 1 July 2021
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will be directing her upcoming project titled 'Emergency', based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. This and more in our weekly bulletin from the world of cinema and music.

Besides directing the film, the Queen actress will also play the lead role in the political drama penned by Ritesh Shah, who has films like Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, D-Day, Rocky Handsome among others to his credit.

In other news, Akshay Kumar will begin shooting for his next film, 'Ram Setu' in September. A portion of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

News updates from Bollywood

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn’s 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' set to premiere on August 15

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay speaks to Yogi about filming Ram Setu 'on location' in Ayodhya



