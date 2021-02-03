SBS Punjabi

Kangana Ranaut to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to direct a biopic on India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Source: Twitter @thethakurrsaab

Published 4 February 2021 at 10:42am, updated 4 February 2021 at 10:44am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will play the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama helmed by director Sai Kabir, who has also written the story and the screenplay of the film. This and more in our wrap of this week's news from Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film and music industry.

Confirming the development, the Queen actress in a statement, said that the movie won’t be a biopic but will cover significant moments of the Indian political history.

In other news, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are expected to share the screen in Madhu Mantena’s interpretation of the epic Ramayana. While the lead roles are yet to be finalised, it seems like the two actors are frontrunners in the race for securing the roles of Ram and Sita.

Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, which was scheduled to release in the theatres on Christmas, has now been postponed to the first quarter of 2021. 

And in news from the music industry, YoYo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar have dropped a new music video, ‘Saiyaan Ji’  featuring Singh and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

