Karan Deol to share screen with uncle Abhay Deol in upcoming movie ‘Velle’

Produced by Ajay Devgn, 'Velle' will see Abhay's collaboration with nephew Karan Deol for the first time.





The film is helmed by director Deven Munjal, who has previously worked on films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om' in other capacities.





Velle is said to be the adaptation of the 2019 Telugu crime-comedy, 'Brochevarevarura.'





In other news, Parineeti Chopra is all set to don the hat of a judge on a reality show. She has been signed alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar to judge the first season of 'Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan'.'





