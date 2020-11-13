Bollywood Gupshup: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Highlights Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film "83" is expected to release next year.

Saina Nehwal shared Parineeti Chopra's first look in her biopic.

Tiger Shroff unveils motion poster from upcoming film 'Ganpath'.

Javed Akhtar has objected to some remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a national TV. He says that the actress had hauled his name in her fight with Hrithik Roshan which has harmed Akhtar's reputation.





The legal difficulties of Bollywood entertainer Kangana Ranaut don't appear to end at any point in the near future as another complaint has been lodged against her in a Mumbai court.





According to a report, Javed Akhtar has lodged a criminal defamation complaint against Ms Ranaut over her remarks using his name in her dispute with Hrithik Roshan.





Advertisement

Also read Bollywood Gupshup: Sanjay Dutt says he has beaten lung cancer







Mr Akhtar has argued that the baseless comments made by the actress during her video interview on national tv received lakhs of views and has directly affected his reputation.





Ms Ranaut has also reacted to the defamation case filed by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar against her as she shared the tweet of political leader Sanjay Raut.





The actress retweeted Sanjay Raut's tweet and wrote Ek thi sherni… aur bhediyon ka jhund (there once was a lioness… and a pack of wolves).





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



