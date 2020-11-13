SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Picture shows illustration for the coronavirus vaccine in Zagreb, Croatia, August 14, 2020. A Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective Photo: Igor Kralj/PIXSELL.

Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut Source: Twitter

Published 13 November 2020 at 4:07pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Well-known writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Plus, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii has been released on OTT. Listen to this and other stories in our weekly report from Bollywood.

Highlights
  • Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film "83" is expected to release next year.
  • Saina Nehwal shared Parineeti Chopra's first look in her biopic.
  • Tiger Shroff unveils motion poster from upcoming film 'Ganpath'.
Javed Akhtar has objected to some remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a national TV. He says that the actress had hauled his name in her fight with Hrithik Roshan which has harmed Akhtar's reputation.

The legal difficulties of Bollywood entertainer Kangana Ranaut don't appear to end at any point in the near future as another complaint has been lodged against her in a Mumbai court. 

According to a report, Javed Akhtar has lodged a criminal defamation complaint against Ms Ranaut over her remarks using his name in her dispute with Hrithik Roshan.

Mr Akhtar has argued that the baseless comments made by the actress during her video interview on national tv received lakhs of views and has directly affected his reputation.

Ms Ranaut has also reacted to the defamation case filed by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar against her as she shared the tweet of political leader Sanjay Raut.

The actress retweeted Sanjay Raut's tweet and wrote Ek thi sherni… aur bhediyon ka jhund  (there once was a lioness… and a pack of wolves).

