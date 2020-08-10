Know more about further changes to JobKeeper payments

Businesses will get easier access to the wage subsidies program with the injection of a further $15 billion, taking its total funding to just over $100 billion.





Eligibility criteria will also be eased when the scheme scales back at the end of September.





Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says these are difficult times.





We'll have four million Australian workers on JobKeeper through this September quarter. In Victoria, that number will be 1.5 million, that's nearly half the private sector workforce in Victoria. We'll continue to provide very significant support to those who need it. These are very difficult times - it feels like we're in the eye of the storm. And people are staying home, looking after their loved ones, just hoping for the worst to pass.





