Know what major parties are promising ahead of Victorian Elections

Federal and Victorian Labor have put on a strong united front at the party's state election campaign launch. In front of about 400 people, federal Labor Leader Bill Shorten commended Premier Daniel Andrews for leading the way on family violence, mental health, public transport and reconciliation with Aboriginal Victorians. Mr Shorten says a government under Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy will put the state in decline.





Meanwhile, Premier Daniel Andrews says if Labor wins the state election, they will introduce an additional 1,100 nurses, more specialist medical care for regional Victorians, as well as 10 new or upgraded community hospitals. He has also told the conference, there will be improvements for paramedics.





Meanwhile the Liberal Party has launched its state election campaign, with federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg and past Liberal premiers Jeff Kennett, Ted Baillieu and Denis Napthine in attendance.





The Victorian Liberal Party has pledged to cut taxes and launch an investigation into the Labor rorts for votes scheme if elected.





Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy has promised to cut payroll taxes in the regions, control population growth and improve living costs to just one per cent if he's elected as premier next month. Mr Guy says only the Liberals can provide a stable government.





The launches follow that of the Victorian Greens, who kicked off their campaign on Saturday evening with an aim to score the balance of power in the next parliament. Federal leader Richard Di Natale says the aim of the party is to take the balance of power in both houses of the Victorian parliament.





This means holding lower house seats Melbourne, Northcote and Prahran and turning Brunswick and Richmond green. The party also needs to hold at least three upper house seats. The writs will be issued at 6pm on Tuesday, October 30, but campaigning is now officially be underway for the November 24 poll.









