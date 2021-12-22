SBS Punjabi

Lal Singh Chaddha was shot over 100 locations across India

Bollywood Gupshup

Sharukh Khan has especially flown in from Dubai to give final touches to Lal Singh Chaddha. Photo source: https://twitter.com/in_kareena Source: Twitter/@in_kareena

Published 23 December 2021 at 9:00am
The makers of the upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha have disclosed that it took over 200 days to complete the movie which is an Indian story from the backdrop of 1968 to 2018. Listen to this and much more right from Bollywood in our weekly news bulletin Bollywood Gupshup.

Coronavirus has hit many renowned actors, directors, and producers in Bollywood.

Newlywed Katrina Kaif has taken a month off from the shooting of movies.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

