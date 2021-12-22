Lal Singh Chaddha was shot over 100 locations across India

Coronavirus has hit many renowned actors, directors, and producers in Bollywood.





Newlywed Katrina Kaif has taken a month off from the shooting of movies.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





Advertisement

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









