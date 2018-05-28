SBS Punjabi

Late Sridevi warmly remembered at Cannes Film festival

Sri Devi

Late Sri Devi warmly remembered at Cannes film festival Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 28 May 2018 at 2:43pm, updated 28 May 2018 at 2:58pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Presented by MP Singh
Cannes film festival honoured famous Bollywood actress Sridevi who passed away in February this year in Dubai, by conferring her a special award.

She was conferred the Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award, which traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world.

It is also the way Cannes Film Festival recognises the multicultural impact in the cinema world.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and producer Namrata Goyal received the award on behalf of Sridevi's family. 

Hear our weekly Bollywood report, presented by Harpreet Kaur as Bollywood Gupshup, in which you'll hear details of this posthumous award, as well as the latest news from India's film world. 

