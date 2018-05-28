Late Sridevi warmly remembered at Cannes Film festival

She was conferred the Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award, which traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world.





It is also the way Cannes Film Festival recognises the multicultural impact in the cinema world.





Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and producer Namrata Goyal received the award on behalf of Sridevi's family.





Hear our weekly Bollywood report, presented by Harpreet Kaur as Bollywood Gupshup, in which you'll hear details of this posthumous award, as well as the latest news from India's film world.





