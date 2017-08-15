SBS Punjabi

Let our daughters, sisters and wives fulfil their dreams: Mandeep Kaur

SBS Punjabi

Constable Mandeep Kaur with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh

Constable Mandeep Kaur with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 11:25am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Mandeep Kaur Sidhu overcame many challenges - early marriage to an abusive partner, separation, migration, making a living alone in a new country and various social and cultural barriers, going on to create history in New Zealand.In 2004, she became the first sworn female Police officer of Indian origin, to be inducted into the New Zealand Police force.

Published 15 August 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 11:25am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Mandeep Kaur currently works as the Ethnic Peoples Relations Officer at Auckland. She has worked as a frontline officer in road policing, family violence, the Investigation Support Unit, Neighbouring Policing and Community Policing. She also credits Australia for helping her along the way on her road to success, as she told SBS Punjabi in an interview. (click on the audio link above to hear it)

As a message to Punjabis around the world Mandeep said, "I would just ask everyone to encourage girls and women - daughters, sisters, wives and mothers, to hone their skills and talents, so they can contribute well to whichever society they live in. They must have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams - that is the best gift we can give any family, because if children see a great role model in their mothers, we would be empowering entire families and therefore, our community."

 


 

For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

More interviews, articles and videos from SBS Punjabi

Indian-Australian Rohini Kappadath appointed Chair of Multicultural Business Ministerial Council

Commemoration of Pte Sarn Singh's death centenary in Adelaide

Memorial dedicated to Indian Anzacs to be unveiled in Sydney

Our special interview with two Punjabi PSOs of Victoria

Mandeep Kaur features in NZ Police’s International Women's Day video

Meet NZ's first female Indian police officer, Mandeep Sidhu

'The Enemy Within' (English Version)



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?