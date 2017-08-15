Let our daughters, sisters and wives fulfil their dreams: Mandeep Kaur

Mandeep Kaur currently works as the Ethnic Peoples Relations Officer at Auckland. She has worked as a frontline officer in road policing, family violence, the Investigation Support Unit, Neighbouring Policing and Community Policing. She also credits Australia for helping her along the way on her road to success, as she told SBS Punjabi in an interview. (click on the audio link above to hear it)





As a message to Punjabis around the world Mandeep said, "I would just ask everyone to encourage girls and women - daughters, sisters, wives and mothers, to hone their skills and talents, so they can contribute well to whichever society they live in. They must have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams - that is the best gift we can give any family, because if children see a great role model in their mothers, we would be empowering entire families and therefore, our community."

















