Liberal leader Matthew Guy pledges to embed Punjabi and Hindi in school curriculums

Highlights "Punjabi should be taught as a language option in Victorian schools," says Matthew Guy

Mr Guy pledged a multi-million dollor funding for Sri Durga Temple, Rockbank to help with the car park

In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi, Victorian Liberal party leader Matthew Guy took an opportunity to reflect on his party’s commitment to supporting multicultural communities.





Mr Guy also talked about the importance of inculcating various language options across Victorian schools.





“I want to make sure we actually embed multiculturalism in our schools by giving our kids options to learn Punjabi, Sinhalese, Hindi and many other languages."



Credit: SBS “Particularly Punjabi, now that it is growing so fast. So if they have that option, they can use it as a part of their curriculum going forward,” said Mr Guy.



Funding for the Hindu temple

During his visit to Sri Durga Temple, Rockbank to attend Dussehra celebrations, Mr Guy also pledged multi-million dollar funding to the temple to facilitate their ventures.





“Sri Durga is always putting on a great Dussehra festival. I want to make it easier for them next year and give them $150,000 each and every year to run this festival."





"I know that the car park is a problem, so we want to give them $1.5 million to seal that car park," said Mr Guy.



Building an Indian community centre

Talking about the joy of the festive season and his message to the Indian community, the Liberal leader also pledged his support to the community.





“I want to make sure that they get an Indian community centre here in the western suburbs, worth $11 million dollars.”





“A lot of people make these promises but they don’t follow through, but surely my government will,” Mr Guy said during an interview with SBS Punjabi.

