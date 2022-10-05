Sandeep Pandit selects four mouth-watering Diwali recipes to celebrate the festivals of lights

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, usually falls between October and November every year.





It is celebrated by communities under different names, such as Deepavali, Tihar, Bandi Chhor Divas, Swanti and Sohrai, among others.





The multi-day festival is observed by lighting candles and oil lamps on the streets and in houses.



Advertisement

READ MORE What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

Another big part of Diwali, wherever it is being celebrated, is visiting friends and family to enjoy a festive feast.





This is something chef Sandeep Pandit knows well from his upbringing in different regions of India.





Chef Sandeep, the host of SBS Food's TV show India Unplated, and a former MasterChef Australia contestant, has shared four special Diwali recipes with us.





These four dishes will take you to different parts of India, and provide a taste of how this festival is celebrated by different communities.





Check out the videos and recipes below.



Sandesh: Diwali dessert from Bengal

"Very, very few places in India celebrate sweets like the Bengalis do," says Chef Sandeep.





And he has highlighted sandesh , a traditional treat made with chhena or ricotta, sugar and cardamom, as being the one Bengali dish that represents Diwali best.





Sandesh: Diwali dessert from Bengal, India. Ingredients





1 litre full cream milk



1 tbsp lemon juice



1 tbsp plain yogurt



¼ cup castor sugar



¼ tsp cardamom powder



Pinch of salt





To garnish



2 silver leaves (optional)



3 tsp almonds or pistachios





Method



Boil the milk in a thick bottomed pan, stir occasionally.

Turn off the stove add the lemon juice and yogurt

Mix until the milk curdles (add more lemon juice if needed)

Drain off the curdled milk into a cheesecloth or muslin and rinse with cold water (to remove the acidity and retain softness)

Squeeze off the excess whey and hang the cloth for no more than 30 minutes

Mash the paneer well for 10 minutes until it turns smooth and soft

Add the sugar and combine well

Transfer the prepared paneer dough onto a wok or kadai and cook on low flame

Cook for 5 minutes or till the curdled milk is cooked well

Add in cardamom powder and mix well. Take off the heat and allow it to cool for 5 minutes

Prepare small balls once its lightly cooled and make a dent in centre

Finish off the sandesh with silver leaf, almonds or pistachios and serve chilled.



Pistachio Srikhan Cups: Diwali dessert from Gujarat and Maharashtra

Chef Sandeep's next recipe takes us to the western part of India, specifically the states of Mahasrashtra and Gujarat.





Shrikhan, a traditional sweet made from strained yogurt, is common to both states and is a popular dish during the festive season.





With Gujaratis also celebrating the new year a day after Diwali, Chef Sandeep proudly presents his version of pistachio srikhan cup with summer berries.



Pistachio Srikhan Cups: Diwali dessert from Gujarat and Maharashtra, India. Ingredients





1 kg Greek yogurt



50 g crushed pistachios



¼ tsp ghee



Pinch of salt



200g castor sugar



½ tsp cardamom crushed



4-5 strands of saffron (crushed)





To garnish



Dried rose petals (optional)



3 raspberries per cup





Method



Hang the yogurt in a muslin/cheesecloth and keep it in the fridge (overnight preferred)

Keep aside 2 tbsp crushed pistachios and heat the rest of the pistachios on a gentle flame, add ghee, salt, half of the cardamom and take it off the flame. Allow to cool slightly

Add 50 g sugar to the warm pistachios to form a light crumble

Take about a tablespoon of the crumble in each of the serving glass and make a pistachio base

Mix the (hung) yogurt, saffron, remaining cardamom and sugar

Put the sweet yogurt into piping bags and pipe the yogurt into the cups (with pistachio crumble)

Top with the dried rose petals, some crushed pistachios and fresh raspberries

Serve chilled



Modur Puri and Kahwa: Diwali dessert from Kashmir

This combo of modur puri, a type of sweet flatbread, and kahwa, aromatic Kashmiri tea, is something very close to Chef Sandeep's heart.





"[Growing up in Kashmir] Diwali meant waiting for mum to finish making the modur puri... and waiting for dad to finish the Laxmi Pooja [deity worship], so that we could all sit and gorge on these delicious puris, have our kahwa, light the lamps and go burst some firecrackers," he says.





Below is the recipe for his family's ritual Diwali dish.



Modur Puri and Kahwa: Diwali dessert from Kashmir, India. Ingredients





¾ cup warm water



¾ cup sugar



2 cups of atta flour (or wholemeal flour)



2 tbsp ghee



1 tsp black cardamom pods (seeds only)



Ghee to deep fry



Poppy seeds for finishing (a pinch for each puri)





Kahwa



1 tsp green tea leaves (kahwa tea, oolong tea)



1.5 cups water



1 tbsp sugar



1 cardamom



1 inch cinnamon



1 strand saffron (per cup)



½ tsp crushed almonds







Method



Mix the sugar in warm water and make a syrup, the sugar need not fully dissolve

Mix flour, 2 tbsp ghee, black cardamom

Slowly add syrup to the flour mix and form a firm dough, do no over-knead

Make small portions (dough balls) and roll them out into flatbreads

Score the breads in a pattern, to avoid the puri from puffing

Fry in a kadai or a deep pan, on medium heat (about 165-170 degrees Celsius in a fryer) until the puri is golden brown

Take it off the kadai and sprinkle a pinch of poppy seeds on the puri

Enjoy with a cup of traditional kahwa chai

In a pot, brew the tea by adding the tea leaves, water, cardamom and cinnamon and bring to a boil

Add the sugar and stir until it mixes in

In a teacup, add the saffron and the almonds, pour the (filtered) tea into the cup



Badam Puri: Diwali dessert from Karnataka

Chef Sandeep’s Diwali recipe of badam puri takes him back to his childhood.





He discovered the dish as a kid when his family went from Kashmir to Karnataka in India's southwest.





"I had it at a friend's place and his agy (grandmother) was making it for all of us, and on that day I discovered this exceptional sweet which is like a cross between baklava and a cookie," he reminisces.





Badam Puri: Diwali dessert from Karnataka. Ingredients





100 g plain flour



50 g almond meal (or almonds ground in a food processor)



½ tsp salt



1 tbsp semolina



2 cardamom pods seeds (crushed)



15 g ghee (for the dough) (3 tbsp more for making the puris)



20 g castor sugar (or powdered sugar)



¼ tsp baking powder



40 ml milk



10-12 cloves (whole)



Ghee/oil for deep frying





For sugar syrup



500 g sugar



2 pods of cardamom (crushed)



Few strands of saffron



250 ml water



1.5 tbsp lemon juice





To garnish



4-5 pistachios crushed



Dried rose petals





Method



Mix the flour, almond meal, salt, semolina, cardamom pods, ghee, castor sugar and baking powder until it looks like a coarse sandy texture mixture

Add the milk slowly (1 spoonful at a time) to make a firm, but smooth dough

Knead the dough well on a hard surface, for 7-8 minutes

Keep the dough covered and allow it to rest for 20 mins

Sugar syrup



In a cooking pot, add the sugar, cardamom, saffron, water and lemon juice

Bring it all to boil, until the syrup seems to froth (about 8 mins)

Carefully, cool a drop of the syrup and check it between your fingers. If slightly stringy, take the pot off the heat

Keep the syrup warm, and keep it aside

Portion the dough into small balls (about 30 grams each)

Roll these out into thin discs (Like a flatbread)

Apply some ghee on these rolled out discs and fold them into a half moon shape

Apply ghee on these half-moon discs and fold them further to make small triangles (this process creates layers between the puris)

Gently roll out these triangles, and increase their size by half

Pierce the rolled out puri with a whole clove and place it on a plate, over a baking paper

Repeat the above steps, until all the dough is utilised (makes about 7-8 badam puris or almond cookies)

Heat some ghee/oil in a frying pan for deep frying

Fry the puris on a very low flame for about 12-15 minutes. This is essential to cook them evenly

Once the puris turns a darkish golden brown, take them out on a paper towel, to soak up the excess ghee/oil

Allow these fried biscuits/puris to cool a little (warm, but not piping hot)

Dunk these warm puris into the sugar syrup for 30 seconds (and not more) and coat the syrup evenly

Take them out of the syrup and add some pistachios and dried rose petals on them for a final garnish

Serve these immediately, or slightly chilled